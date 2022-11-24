South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets. South Korea forward Son Heung-min was wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket and his team always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. But Uruguay had best chances in a match with few clear scoring chances. Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.