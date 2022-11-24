Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami. The 26-year-old Park made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in July 2021. Park and infielder Diego Castillo were traded to Pittsburgh that same month for reliever Clay Holmes. Park, a native of Seoul, South Korea, hit .216 with two homers and six RBIs for Pittsburgh this year.

