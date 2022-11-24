Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. Papa Mahmoud Gueye said “I don’t have any question for you. It’s just an opportunity to tell you I’m a fan since 3 years old. I love you.” The 71-year-old Van Gaal is sometimes viewed as a stern figure in soccer but he broke into a smile before responding. Van Gaal said “I’m going to give you a big hug after this.” Van Gaal kept his word. He left the stage and beckoned the reporter to join him in a warm embrace.

