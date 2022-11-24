Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.