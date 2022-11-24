Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand is likely sidelined after a scary injury in its World Cup opener and backup Hossein Hosseini will have a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale. Iran is in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England and plays Wales on Friday. Hosseini took over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout. He says the defeat was a learning experience for his team.

