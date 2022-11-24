Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
New
Published 5:22 PM

Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke has a tradition of getting himself new pair of sneakers in the colors of every team he and the Washington Commanders beat. The Air Jordans have come to symbolize Heinicke’s tenure as Washington’s starting quarterback. He’s even started buying sneakers for teammates to thank them for their contributions. The Commanders are 4-1 this season since Heinicke took over for injured starter Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has named Heinicke the starting QB moving forward even with Wentz healthy.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content