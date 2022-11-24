Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ 35-yard winning touchdown pass Sunday in the 22-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos showed how he mentally and physically separates himself from most of his peers. The TD was set up earlier in the game when Adams ran a route to the left side and caught a pass for 23 yards. That completion set up a 31-yard touchdown pass to Adams in double coverage. It also set up his winning catch when Adams fooled the Broncos defender and got wide open.

