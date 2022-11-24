Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy has beaten the United States in a doubles decider to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches. Bolelli and Fognini broke once in each set to set up a semifinal on Saturday against the winner between Germany and Canada. Croatia will face Australia in the other semifinal.

