AP National Sports
Published 12:12 AM

Blanton’s 25 lead Eastern Kentucky past Brescia 122-84

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 25 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Brescia 122-84 on Wednesday night.

Blanton also contributed seven rebounds for the Colonels (4-3). Jackson Holt scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Tayshawn Comer finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 assists and five steals.

The Bearcats were led by Linkin Lockhart, who posted 19 points. Tre Pillow added 16 points for Brescia. In addition, Javion Johnson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Eastern Kentucky led Brescia 61-31 at the half, with Blanton (13 points) their high scorer before the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

