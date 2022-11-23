Tar Heels-Wolfpack rivalry highlights final weekend in ACC

No. 18 North Carolina against rival North Carolina State is the marquee game during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina had already clinched the Coastal Division title when it lost to Georgia Tech last week. Facing N.C. State might keep the Tar Heels focused on the game at hand. N.C. State has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack’s defense is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.