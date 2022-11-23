Seahawks return from bye and host struggling Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks return from their bye week and will host the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup of former AFC West rivals. Seattle lost its previous time out in Germany in a 21-16 setback to Tampa Bay. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Seattle and thanks to consecutive wins by San Francisco knocked the Seahawks from the top spot in the NFC West. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at home. The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s overtime win over Denver. The Raiders have not traveled to Seattle since 2014 and haven’t faced the Seahawks since 2018 in London.

By The Associated Press

