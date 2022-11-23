Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell has his work cut out for him this week with the Vikings coming off a blowout loss to Dallas four days before their next game against New England. O’Connell was drafted by the Patriots in 2008. He learned a lot from his time there under coach Bill Belichick and will find himself on the opposite sideline from a significant influence on his career. The Vikings are 8-2. The Patriots are 6-4. They beat the New York Jets last week. This is the first Thanksgiving home game in Vikings history. They’re 6-2 all time on the holiday.

