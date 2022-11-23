No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova led six in double figures with 18 points as No. 4 Ohio State won its fifth straight to start the season 105-52 over Wright State Wednesday. The Buckeyes shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They jumped ahead 4-3 after nearly the first two minutes and the Raiders couldn’t pull any closer the rest of the way. Madison Greene scored a season-high 17 points, Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McMahon added 16 apiece and Taylor Thierry posted 15 points. Mikulasikova scored 11 points in the second quarter as Ohio State went on a 17-2 run. McMahon and Rikki Harris had five steals apiece. Isabelle Bolender led Wright State with 13 points. Bryce Nixon added 11 and Columbus native Lauren Scott scored 1.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.