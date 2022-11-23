Milestone highlights Mark Andrews’ return for Baltimore
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews surpassed 4,000 yards receiving for his career last weekend. Health has been an issue lately for the Baltimore tight end. But he played almost every offensive snap in the Ravens’ 13-3 win over Carolina. He finished with six catches for 63 yards. It wasn’t a spectacular game. But it was a sign that he has a chance to give Baltimore his usual level of production down the stretch. Andrews is third on the team’s career receiving list behind Derrick Mason and Todd Heap.