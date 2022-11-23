Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 in the loser’s bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes, who improved to 4-1. They also improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four straight victories. It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2019-20 season opener at Columbus. Viktor Lakhin scored 12 points for Cincinnati, which dropped to 3-3 after its third straight loss.

