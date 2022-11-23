Bucs, Brady visit Browns looking for third straight win

Following a trip to Germany and a bye week, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are well rested to take on the reeling Browns. The Bucs have won two straight to move atop the pedestrian NFC South after dropping four of five. Brady is 7-1 in his career against Cleveland, with his only loss in 2010. The Bucs will look to exploit the Browns’ awful rushing defense, which has given up at least 160 yards five times this season. This will be Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before giving way to Deshaun Watson, who is eligible to play next week after serving his 11-game NFL suspension.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.