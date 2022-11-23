Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
By GENE CHAMBERLAIN
Associated Press
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields will take a wait-and-see approach to playing this week on the road against the New York Jets as a result of what he said was a left shoulder separation with ligament damage to the AC joint. It could be until Friday before he knows if he’ll play. The injury was suffered against the Atlanta Falcons to start the Bears’ final offensive drive. Fields said Wednesday he would not have been able to play if the game had been held then. The Bears would start Trevor Siemian against the Jets if Fields is unable to start.