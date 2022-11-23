American knocks off Georgetown for 1st time since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil scored 16 points, Geoff Sprouse added 15 points and American defeated Georgetown 74-70 for its first victory against the Hoyas since Dec. 15, 1982. American trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and Georgetown led 40-30 at the break. Elijah Stephens gave the Eagles their first lead of the second half with 11:06 remaining. Sprouse sank a wide open 3-pointer, during an 8-0 run. for a 59-55 lead and American stayed in front for the final 8:33. Sprouse made four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal it. Jaxon Knotek added 14 points for the Eagles, which had 18 of the game’s 35 turnovers. Primo Spears led the way for the Hoyas with 15 points.

By The Associated Press

