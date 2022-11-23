49ers defense looks to build on 3 straight 2nd-half shutouts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense got humbled a bit by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Since then, it has been back to the unit’s usual dominance — especially in the second half. The Niners have put together three straight defensive masterpieces to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West, pitching second-half shutouts against the Rams, Chargers and Cardinals. It’s a far cry from what happened back in Week 7 against Kansas City, when the Chiefs scored TDs on the first four drives of the second half in a 44-23 win at Levi’s Stadium.

