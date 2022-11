Reserve Andre Henry scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting and UC Irvine beat NAIA-level Life Pacific 116-54. Henry’s fellow reserves, JC Butler and Chazz Hutchison each scored 10. Kyler Villareal scored 15 points for Life Pacific.

