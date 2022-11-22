Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s shocking victory Tuesday over Argentina at the World Cup was celebrated across the Arab world. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup — overjoyed soccer fans basked in the moment, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing — and even hugging distraught Argentina fans. Qatar’s ruling emir attended the match, and at one point wrapped a Saudi flag over his shoulders.

