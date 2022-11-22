Ranked teams face tough tests in holiday tournaments

The Thanksgiving week of holiday tournaments is almost always a feast of high-level college hoops. While several top teams are playing home games against smaller-conference opponents, the programs in Maui, the Bahamas and Oregon are facing one stiff test after another. The Maui Invitational has five ranked teams, with No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Creighton set to square off in the semifinals. No. 3 Kansas and No. 22 Tennessee are both in The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. No. 12 Michigan State and No. 18 Alabama play in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational, a bracket that also includes top-ranked North Carolina.

