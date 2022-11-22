Powell, Jackson score season highs as Clippers defeat Jazz
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Powell scored a season-high 30 points, Reggie Jackson added a season-best 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Utah Jazz 121-114. Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Clippers extended their winning streak to three. Los Angeles was without Paul George after he strained his right hamstring during Saturday’s win over San Antonio. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 26 points and Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Jazz have dropped four of their last six after starting the season 10-3.