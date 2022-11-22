Morrissey’s 2nd goal of game lifts Jets past Canes in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey’s second goal of the game came 2:10 into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. The Jets were ahead 3-0 before the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont had his first NHL goal for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had two assists. David Rittich made 26 saves in his fourth start for Winnipeg. Jaccob Slavin, Andrei Svehnikov and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.