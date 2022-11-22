Lukaku to miss Belgium’s World Cup opener, Hazard to start

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation’s World Cup opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco. The 29-year-old Lukaku hasn’t appeared in a match since Oct. 29 because of a left thigh injury and hasn’t played 90 minutes since Inter Milan’s Serie A opener against Lecce on Aug. 13. Captain Eden Hazard will start despite seeing diminished playing time at Real Madrid this season. The 31-year-old has made just two starts, in La Liga on Sept. 11 and in the Champions League on Oct. 11.

