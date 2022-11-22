Grant, Brewer rally Duquesne to 83-82 win over North Florida

PITTSBURGH — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points and Tevin Brewer hit a jumper with one second left to rally Duquesne to an 83-82 victory over North Florida. Grant also contributed five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Dukes (4-1). David Dixon scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tre Williams scored 13. Brewer had four points and missed 4 of 5 shots before hitting the game-winner. Jarius Hicklen led the Ospreys (1-3) with 24 points.

