Garcia lifts Minnesota past Cal Baptist in OT, 62-61

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Garcia’s jumper with five seconds left in overtime lifted Minnesota to a 62-61 win over California Baptist in the opening game of the SoCal Challenge, Surf Division. The Golden Gophers will face the winner of tournament nightcap between Southern Illinois and UNLV in the championship Wednesday night. Taran Armstrong drilled a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in regulation to tie the game at 53-53, but he missed a layup at the buzzer that would have given California Baptist the win

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.