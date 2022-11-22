FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup. And that is what FIFA wants in order to give fans more entertainment. The five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup have all been played in Qatar. That’s according to statistics site Opta Joe. England and Iran went into the 15th minute of stoppage time in the first half Monday and the 14th in the second half. FIFA cites several reasons for stoppages that include video reviews of incidents and longer goal celebrations. Referees have been told to compensate for them all.

