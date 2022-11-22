California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Bunevacz of Calabasas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in July to securities and wire fraud. Authorities say that as far back as 2010, Bunevacz created several businesses that he falsely claimed were involved in the cannabis industry and the sale of vape pens. Prosecutors say he spent much of his investors’ money on a lavish lifestyle. Bunevacz is a former UCLA decathlete. He competed for the Philippines in the 1990s.

