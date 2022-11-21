Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had their flaws dreadfully exposed in a 40-3 defeat by Dallas. The most troubling development was the frequent pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins by a four-man rush. The defense could use some shoring up against the run and a better plan to keep running backs from getting loose as a receiver like Tony Pollard did for the Cowboys. The Vikings are 8-2. They still lead the NFC North by four games and have a two-game cushion for the No. 2 seed in the conference. They now have the dishonor of being cumulatively outscored by their opponents 231-229.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.