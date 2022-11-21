New Mexico police: Planned attack led to university shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a University of New Mexico student conspired with two other students and a teenage girl to lure a visiting New Mexico State University basketball player onto campus, leading to a shootout that left the UNM student dead and the player wounded. The investigation of the weekend shooting continued Monday. Authorities have arrested and charged the teen with aggravated battery and conspiracy and it was unclear whether others could be charged. The shooting happened early Saturday in Albuquerque, hours before the scheduled tipoff of a basketball game between the rival schools. New Mexico State University officials said students are not allowed to have weapons on university property or at sponsored university activities.

