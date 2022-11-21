Skip to Content
Ibrahim, Gophers seek bounce-back with rush records in play

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim was having a hard time realizing how remarkable of a game he played for Minnesota in a loss to Iowa. The sixth-year tailback rushed for a career-high 263 yards against a fierce and proud defense. Ibrahim also lost a late fumble deep in Hawkeyes territory. The Gophers are seeking to bounce back when they play at Wisconsin this weekend. Ibrahim has a prime opportunity to set the program records for career and season rushing yards. He leads the nation in rushing yards per game this year.

Associated Press

