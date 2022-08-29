Zack Steffen could return Tuesday from knee injury

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win over Swansea because of a knee injury but could return for Tuesday night’s match at Watford. Steffen went on loan to the second-tier team by Manchester City in hopes of getting regular playing time ahead of the World Cup. The 27-year-old Steffen started the first five matches of the League Championship season and was replaced by Liam Roberts against Swansea on Saturday. Manager Chris Wilder says he is hopeful Steffen can play Tuesday. Steffen, Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath are the three most likely goalkeepers on the U.S. World Cup roster.

By The Associated Press

