The EPL’s lingering issues in final days of transfer window

Premier League clubs have never spent more in a summer transfer window and they aren’t done yet. England’s top-flight clubs have until Thursday to finalize their squads for this season after a record summer outlay of more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) according to analysis from Deloitte. There are still many unanswered questions? They include whether Ronaldo will leave Manchester United, whether Liverpool sign a midfielder and whether Chelsea sign an out-and-out striker. Where will Nottingham Forest’s remarkable summer splurge end? And will struggling Leicester sign anyone at all?

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.