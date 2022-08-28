Woodside’s TD in final minute lifts Titans past Cards 26-23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Logan Woodside scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 52 seconds left and the Tennessee Titans wrapped up the preseason Saturday night, rallying to beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23. Woodside’s rally likely won’t be enough to remain veteran Ryan Tannehill’s backup. He helped the Titans (2-1) finish the preseason with a second straight home win. Rookie Malik Willis turned in his best performance this preseason in his third start. The Cardinals finished the preseason at 1-2 with Kyler Murray sitting out each game. Trace McSorley got the start. Matt Prater kicked three field goals. Andy Isabella had a game-high 115 yards receiving for Arizona.

