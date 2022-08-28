West Ham gets 1st points and 1st goal in 1-0 win at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham has recorded its first points and first goal of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa. Pablo Fornals’ deflected second-half strike was enough to see the Hammers open their account for the top flight campaign after losses to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton. That will ease some of the pressure on West Ham coach David Moyes but increase the tension for counterpart Steven Gerrard. Villa was booed off at full time after a third defeat of the season.

