Sallói, Pulskamp lead Sporting KC past Earthquakes 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored 10 minutes into the match and John Pulskamp made it stand up as Sporting Kansas City held off the San Jose Earthquakes for a 1-0 victory. Sallói’s sixth goal of the season helped Sporting KC (8-15-5) beat San Jose (6-12-9) for the 14th time in 16 home matches. Pulskamp made four saves to earn a clean sheet for Sporting KC. JT Marcinkowski saved seven shots for San Jose, which was trying for back-to-back wins for the first time since last September.

