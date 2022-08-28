Belgian GP keeps its place on Formula 1’s calendar for 2023

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One has kept the Belgian Grand Prix on the calendar for next year. F1 says in a statement that “the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together.” The Spa-Francorchamps track is one of the most iconic in F1 and one of the seven circuits from the inaugural world championship in 1950. The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit nestled in the Ardennes forest is also F1′s longest. With promoters lining up to benefit from F1′s surge in popularity, Spa’s future was in doubt, especially after the French GP was dropped for next year. But Spa remains a firm favorite with drivers.

