Aune leads North Texas to 31-13 victory over UTEP in opener

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune threw three touchdown passes, including two in a pivotal third quarter, and North Texas pulled away for a 31-13 victory over UTEP in a season opener. Aune, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 236 yards, connected with Tommy Bush for an 11-yard TD to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. Aune turned a 14-13 halftime lead into a 28-13 advantage for the Mean Green heading into the final quarter with scoring passes of 9 yards to Isaiah Johnson and an 11-yarder to Jake Roberts. Gavin Hardison completed 21 of 48 passes for 293 yards. Hardison gave the Miners a 7-0 lead in the second quarter with a 32-yard scoring strike to Tyrin Smith, who had seven receptions for 127 yards.

