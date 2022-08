Auburn QB T.J. Finley to start opener against Mercer

AUBURN, Ala (AP) — Quarterback T.J. Finley will start Auburn’s opener against Mercer, beating out two new transfers. Auburn announced in a Twitter post that Finley won the job. The one-time LSU starter had been battling former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada for the starting job. Finley started Auburn’s last three games after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury. The Tigers lost all three to finish on a five-game slide but did take eventual national runner-up Alabama to overtime.

