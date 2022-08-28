Pandya gets 5-wicket win for India v Pakistan; Kohli back

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Batting great Virat Kohli had a nervy 100th T20 international as teammate Hardik Pandya led India to a five-wicket victory over archrivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Pandya claimed 3-25 with his fiery short-pitched deliveries and helped India to limit Pakistan to 147 before smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. That carried India to 148-5 with just two balls to spare. Naseem Shah bowled KL Rahul for a golden duck before Kohli was dropped on zero by Fakhar Zaman at second slip off the second ball he faced from the 19-year-old pacer’s superb first over.

