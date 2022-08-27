Urruti’s 2 goals power Austin to 4-1 win over Los Angeles FC
By The Associated Press
Maximiliano Urruti scored twice to lead Austin past Los Angeles FC on Friday, 4-1. After the win , Austin moved to 15-6-6, while LAFC dropped to 18-6-3.
