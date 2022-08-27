Rivera, Rojas help Diamondbacks ease past White Sox 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run homer in a six-run inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2. Chicago product Alek Thomas hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Christian Walker to start Arizona’s frenetic second inning. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto (6-6) walked Geraldo Perdomo to load the bases, and Rojas followed with his 20th double of the year. Four pitches later, Rivera hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 6-0. Cueto struggled in a five-inning outing, giving up seven runs and five hits. He struck out four and walked two.

