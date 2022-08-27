Raiders cap perfect preseason with 23-6 win over Patriots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders finished the preseason undefeated after Friday’s 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots. It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason. Las Vegas scored on three of its first four possessions to dominate as a group of Raiders backups and hopefuls started the game by running roughshod through the Patriots’ first-team offense and defense.

