Davies, Alfredsson share US Senior Women’s Open lead

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Aldredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club’s South Course. Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, had a 75. Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year at Brooklawn, was a stroke back with Jill McGill and Leta Lindley. Sorenstam shot 73, McGill 71 and Lindley 75.

