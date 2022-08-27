Brighton stays unbeaten in EPL, yellow card for Marsch

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has extended its unbeaten English Premier League streak to a club record nine games after Pascal Gross’ second-half strike earned a 1-0 win over Leeds. Brighton wasted a host of chances at Amex Stadium before Gross coolly claimed his third goal of the season in the 66th minute. Brighton has won three and drawn one in the league. Leeds was second best for much of a frustrating game in which manager Jesse Marsch was shown a second-half yellow card. The American slammed the ball into the turf after his side was awarded a free kick and then sarcastically applauded referee Michael Salisbury.

