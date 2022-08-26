Mills throws TD pass, Texas beat 49ers 17-0 to end preseason

HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams. Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half, finishing off his night with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Moore. Mills’ second-quarter interception hit the hands of Moore in the end zone, but was deflected by Samuel Womack III and picked off by Tarvarius Moore. San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was 7 for 11 for 49 yards on three scoreless drives.

