Cardiff told to pay Nantes $6M for plane crash victim Sala
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — A years-long transfer dispute after the death in an airplane crash of soccer player Emiliano Sala has been decided in favor of his former club Nantes against Cardiff. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it dismissed Cardiff’s appeal against a FIFA order to pay a first installment of $6 million for Sala. The full agreed transfer fee was $17 million. The 28-year-old forward from Argentina died before playing for the Welsh club which later disputed the transfer deal was finalized. The sports court says its judges ruled the transfer from Nantes to Cardiff had been completed. Cardiff promised more legal action.