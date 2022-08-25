Witt HR in late rally after Gallen exits, Royals beat Dbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six. The Royals broke loose in the seventh against the Arizona bullpen. Kansas City finished with seven hits, snapping an eight-game streak of six hits or less. Christian Walker hit his career-high 30th homer for Arizona, which has dropped four of five.

