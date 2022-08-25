Report: Cowboys LT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, out months

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — ESPN is reporting that Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has a torn left hamstring and could be sidelined for months. Smith was injured during 11-on-11 drills in practice Wednesday night when the eight-time Pro Bowler went to engage linebacker Leighton Vander Esch about 5 yards downfield before crumpling to the turf. He walked off the field without help. The team initially said on its website Smith had a knee injury and an MRI was planned. ESPN later reported the hamstring injury. Smith has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He hasn’t played a full season since 2015.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.